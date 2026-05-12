Mike Conley And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 5
Mike Conley and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the San Antonio Spurs Game 5 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, May 12. Conley's points prop was 2.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on May 10, Conley put up eight points in a 114-109 win over the Spurs. Conley averaged 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are averaging 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.