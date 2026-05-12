Mike Conley And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 5

Last time out on May 10, Conley put up eight points in a 114-109 win over the Spurs. Conley averaged 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

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