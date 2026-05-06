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Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves

Mike Conley

Minnesota Timberwolves • #10 PG

Mike Conley And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 2

Mike Conley and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the San Antonio Spurs Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 6. Conley's points prop was 4.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 104-102 win over the Spurs on May 4, Conley had 12 points and six assists. Conley averaged 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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