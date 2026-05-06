Mike Conley And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 2

In his last appearance, a 104-102 win over the Spurs on May 4, Conley had 12 points and six assists. Conley averaged 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

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