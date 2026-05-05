Mike Conley And Timberwolves Take On Spurs In Game 1

Conley totaled seven points and six rebounds in his last action, a 110-98 win over the Nuggets on April 30. Conley averaged 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

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