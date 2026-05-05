Mike Conley And Timberwolves Take On Spurs In Game 1
Mike Conley and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the San Antonio Spurs Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 4. Conley's points prop was 4.5 as of Monday evening.
What It Means
Conley totaled seven points and six rebounds in his last action, a 110-98 win over the Nuggets on April 30. Conley averaged 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.