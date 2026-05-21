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Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks

Mikal Bridges

New York Knicks • #25 SF

Mikal Bridges And Knicks Take On Cavaliers In Game 2

Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday, May 21. Bridges' points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on May 19, Bridges recorded 18 points and two steals in a 115-104 win over the Cavaliers. Bridges averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are conceding 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mikal Bridges

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