Mikal Bridges And Knicks Take On Cavaliers In Game 2

Last time out on May 19, Bridges recorded 18 points and two steals in a 115-104 win over the Cavaliers. Bridges averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are conceding 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

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