Mikal Bridges And Knicks Play Cavaliers In Game 1

In his last game on May 10, Bridges put up 12 points, six assists and three steals in a 144-114 win over the 76ers. Bridges averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are conceding 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

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