Mikal Bridges And Knicks Play 76ers In Game 4

Bridges put up 23 points and two steals in his last game, a 108-94 win over the 76ers on May 8. Bridges averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.1 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

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