Mikal Bridges And Knicks Take On 76ers In Game 3

Last time out on May 6, Bridges put up 18 points in a 108-102 win over the 76ers. Bridges averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers are conceding 116.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.

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