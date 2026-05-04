Mikal Bridges And Knicks Take On 76ers In Game 1

Bridges had 24 points in his last appearance, a 140-89 win over the Hawks on April 30. Bridges averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.1 points per game.

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