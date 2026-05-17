Max Strus And Cavaliers Face Pistons In Game 7
Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 7 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 17. Strus' points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Strus tallied six points and eight rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 115-94 loss to the Pistons on May 15. Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.
The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.