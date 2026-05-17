Max Strus And Cavaliers Face Pistons In Game 7

Strus tallied six points and eight rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 115-94 loss to the Pistons on May 15. Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per contest.

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