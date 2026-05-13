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Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus

Cleveland Cavaliers • #2 SG

Max Strus And Cavaliers Play Pistons In Game 5

Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 5 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 13. Strus' points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on May 11, Strus put up five points and two steals in a 112-103 win over the Pistons. Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Strus

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