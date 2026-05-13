Max Strus And Cavaliers Play Pistons In Game 5

Last time out on May 11, Strus put up five points and two steals in a 112-103 win over the Pistons. Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per contest.

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