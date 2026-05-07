Max Strus And Cavaliers Square Off Against Pistons In Game 2

In his most recent appearance, a 111-101 loss to the Pistons on May 5, Strus tallied 19 points. Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.