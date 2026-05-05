Max Strus And Cavaliers Square Off Against Pistons In Game 1

Last time out on May 3, Strus posted 12 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 114-102 win over the Raptors. Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

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