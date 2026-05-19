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Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus

Cleveland Cavaliers • #2 SG

Max Strus And Cavaliers Play Knicks In Game 1

Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the New York Knicks Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday, May 19. Strus' points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 125-94 win over the Pistons on May 17, Strus totaled nine points and three steals. Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are allowing 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Strus

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