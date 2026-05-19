Max Strus And Cavaliers Play Knicks In Game 1

In his most recent game, a 125-94 win over the Pistons on May 17, Strus totaled nine points and three steals. Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are allowing 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

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