Marcus Smart And Lakers Take On Thunder In Game 4

In his last game on May 9, Smart posted 10 points in a 131-108 loss to the Thunder. Smart averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 107.9 points per contest.

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