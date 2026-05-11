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Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers

Marcus Smart

Los Angeles Lakers • #36 PG

Marcus Smart And Lakers Take On Thunder In Game 4

Marcus Smart and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 11. Smart's points prop was 11.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on May 9, Smart posted 10 points in a 131-108 loss to the Thunder. Smart averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 107.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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