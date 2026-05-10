Marcus Smart And Lakers Take On Thunder In Game 3

In his most recent appearance, a 125-107 loss to the Thunder on May 7, Smart tallied 14 points and five assists. Smart averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 107.9 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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