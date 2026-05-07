Marcus Smart And Lakers Square Off Against Thunder In Game 2

Smart had 12 points, seven assists and four steals in his most recent action, a 108-90 loss to the Thunder on May 5. Smart averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.9 points per contest.

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