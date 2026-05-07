Marcus Smart And Lakers Square Off Against Thunder In Game 2
Marcus Smart and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, May 7. Smart's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Smart had 12 points, seven assists and four steals in his most recent action, a 108-90 loss to the Thunder on May 5. Smart averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.9 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.