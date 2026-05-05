Marcus Smart And Lakers Square Off Against Thunder In Game 1

In his last game on May 1, Smart posted seven points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 98-78 win over the Rockets. Smart averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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