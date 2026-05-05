Marcus Smart And Lakers Square Off Against Thunder In Game 1
Marcus Smart and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, May 5. Smart's points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
In his last game on May 1, Smart posted seven points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 98-78 win over the Rockets. Smart averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are scoring 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.