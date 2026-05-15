Luke Kornet And Spurs Take On Timberwolves In Game 6
Luke Kornet and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 15. Kornet's points prop was 2.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 126-97 win over the Timberwolves on May 12, Kornet had two steals. Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves are conceding 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.