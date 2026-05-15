Luke Kornet And Spurs Take On Timberwolves In Game 6

In his most recent game, a 126-97 win over the Timberwolves on May 12, Kornet had two steals. Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are conceding 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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