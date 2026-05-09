Luke Kornet And Spurs Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 3

Kornet had four points, two steals and three blocks in his last appearance, a 133-95 win over the Timberwolves on May 6. Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.6 points per contest.

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