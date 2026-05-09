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Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs

Luke Kornet

San Antonio Spurs • #7 PF

Luke Kornet And Spurs Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 3

Luke Kornet and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 8. Kornet's points prop was 3.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Kornet had four points, two steals and three blocks in his last appearance, a 133-95 win over the Timberwolves on May 6. Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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