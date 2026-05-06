Luke Kornet And Spurs Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 2
Luke Kornet and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 6. Kornet's points prop was 3.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
In his last game on May 4, Kornet put up two points in a 104-102 loss to the Timberwolves. Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.