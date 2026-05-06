Luke Kornet And Spurs Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 2

In his last game on May 4, Kornet put up two points in a 104-102 loss to the Timberwolves. Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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