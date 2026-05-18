Luke Kornet And Spurs Face Thunder In Game 1

Kornet put up six points, six rebounds and four blocks in his most recent appearance, a 139-109 win over the Timberwolves on May 15. Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 107.9 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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