Luke Kornet And Spurs Face Thunder In Game 1
Luke Kornet and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Monday, May 18. Kornet's points prop was 2.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Kornet put up six points, six rebounds and four blocks in his most recent appearance, a 139-109 win over the Timberwolves on May 15. Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 107.9 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.