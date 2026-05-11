Luke Kennard And Lakers Square Off Against Thunder In Game 4

Kennard put up 18 points in his last game, a 131-108 loss to the Thunder on May 9. Kennard averaged 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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