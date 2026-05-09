Luke Kennard And Lakers Play Thunder In Game 3

Kennard totaled 10 points in his last action, a 125-107 loss to the Thunder on May 7. Kennard averaged 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are surrendering 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA.

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