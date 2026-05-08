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Luke Kennard
Los Angeles Lakers

Luke Kennard

Los Angeles Lakers • #10 SG

Luke Kennard And Lakers Square Off Against Thunder In Game 2

Luke Kennard and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, May 7. Kennard's points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on May 5, Kennard recorded seven points in a 108-90 loss to the Thunder. Kennard averaged 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are allowing 107.9 points per contest, which ranks second in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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