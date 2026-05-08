Luke Kennard And Lakers Square Off Against Thunder In Game 2

Last time out on May 5, Kennard recorded seven points in a 108-90 loss to the Thunder. Kennard averaged 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are allowing 107.9 points per contest, which ranks second in the league.

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