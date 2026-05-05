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Luke Kennard
Los Angeles Lakers

Luke Kennard

Los Angeles Lakers • #10 SG

Luke Kennard And Lakers Face Thunder In Game 1

Luke Kennard and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, May 5. Kennard's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 98-78 win over the Rockets on May 1, Kennard tallied three points. Kennard averaged 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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