Luguentz Dort And Thunder Play Spurs In Game 5

In his last game on May 24, Dort posted two points and two steals in a 103-82 loss to the Spurs. Dort averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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