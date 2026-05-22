Luguentz Dort And Thunder Play Spurs In Game 3

In his most recent appearance, a 122-113 win over the Spurs on May 20, Dort totaled eight points. Dort averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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