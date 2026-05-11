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LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers • #23 F

LeBron James And Lakers Square Off Against Thunder In Game 4

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 11. James' points prop was 22.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 131-108 loss to the Thunder on May 9, James tallied 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists. James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 107.9 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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