LeBron James And Lakers Take On Thunder In Game 3
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, May 9. James' points prop was 22.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on May 7, James recorded 23 points, six assists and three steals in a 125-107 loss to the Thunder. James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, surrendering 107.9 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.