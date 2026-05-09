LeBron James And Lakers Take On Thunder In Game 3

Last time out on May 7, James recorded 23 points, six assists and three steals in a 125-107 loss to the Thunder. James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, surrendering 107.9 points per contest.

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