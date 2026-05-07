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LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers • #23 F

LeBron James And Lakers Take On Thunder In Game 2

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, May 7. James' points prop was 20.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

James put up 27 points and six assists in his most recent appearance, a 108-90 loss to the Thunder on May 5. James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are conceding 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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