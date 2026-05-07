LeBron James And Lakers Take On Thunder In Game 2

James put up 27 points and six assists in his most recent appearance, a 108-90 loss to the Thunder on May 5. James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are conceding 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA.

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