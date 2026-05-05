LeBron James And Lakers Play Thunder In Game 1

In his most recent action, a 98-78 win over the Rockets on May 1, James tallied 28 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

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