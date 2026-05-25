Landry Shamet And Knicks Take On Cavaliers In Game 4

Last time out on May 23, Shamet posted 14 points in a 121-108 win over the Cavaliers. Shamet averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are giving up 115.4 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

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