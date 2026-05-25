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Landry Shamet
New York Knicks

Landry Shamet

New York Knicks • #44 PG

Landry Shamet And Knicks Take On Cavaliers In Game 4

Landry Shamet and the New York Knicks play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday, May 25. Shamet's points prop was 5.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on May 23, Shamet posted 14 points in a 121-108 win over the Cavaliers. Shamet averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are giving up 115.4 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Landry Shamet

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