Landry Shamet And Knicks Take On Cavaliers In Game 3
Landry Shamet and the New York Knicks play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday, May 23. Shamet's points prop was 3.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 109-93 win over the Cavaliers on May 21, Shamet put up . Shamet averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Cavaliers are surrendering 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.