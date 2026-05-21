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Landry Shamet
New York Knicks

Landry Shamet

New York Knicks • #44 PG

Landry Shamet And Knicks Take On Cavaliers In Game 2

Landry Shamet and the New York Knicks play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday, May 21. Shamet's points prop was 5.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 115-104 win over the Cavaliers on May 19, Shamet totaled nine points. Shamet averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are giving up 115.4 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Landry Shamet

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