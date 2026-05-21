Landry Shamet And Knicks Take On Cavaliers In Game 2

In his most recent appearance, a 115-104 win over the Cavaliers on May 19, Shamet totaled nine points. Shamet averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are giving up 115.4 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

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