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Landry Shamet
New York Knicks

Landry Shamet

New York Knicks • #44 PG

Landry Shamet And Knicks Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 1

Landry Shamet and the New York Knicks play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday, May 19. Shamet's points prop was 3.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Shamet put up 12 points in his last appearance, a 144-114 win over the 76ers on May 10. Shamet averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Landry Shamet

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