Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Square Off Against Knicks In Game 4

Oubre totaled 22 points and eight rebounds in his last action, a 108-94 loss to the Knicks on May 8. Oubre averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are giving up 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

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