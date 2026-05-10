Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Square Off Against Knicks In Game 4
Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Philadelphia 76ers play the New York Knicks Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 10. Oubre's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Oubre totaled 22 points and eight rebounds in his last action, a 108-94 loss to the Knicks on May 8. Oubre averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Knicks are giving up 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.