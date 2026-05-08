Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Square Off Against Knicks In Game 3

In his most recent action, a 108-102 loss to the Knicks on May 6, Oubre tallied 19 points. Oubre averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110.1 points per game.

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