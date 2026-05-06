Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Play Knicks In Game 2

Last time out on May 4, Oubre posted 12 points in a 137-98 loss to the Knicks. Oubre averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are surrendering 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.