Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Play Knicks In Game 1

In his most recent action, a 109-100 win over the Celtics on May 2, Oubre had six points. Oubre averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are giving up 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

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