Keldon Johnson And Spurs Take On Timberwolves In Game 5
Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, May 12. Johnson's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Johnson had four points in his most recent appearance, a 114-109 loss to the Timberwolves on May 10. Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves are conceding 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.