Keldon Johnson And Spurs Take On Timberwolves In Game 5

Johnson had four points in his most recent appearance, a 114-109 loss to the Timberwolves on May 10. Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are conceding 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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