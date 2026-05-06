Keldon Johnson And Spurs Take On Timberwolves In Game 2

Johnson tallied 11 points in his most recent game, a 104-102 loss to the Timberwolves on May 4. Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 114.6 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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