Keldon Johnson And Spurs Face Timberwolves In Game 1
Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 4. Johnson's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday evening.
What It Means
In his last game on April 28, Johnson posted seven points in a 114-95 win over the Trail Blazers. Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.