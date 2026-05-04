Keldon Johnson And Spurs Face Timberwolves In Game 1

In his last game on April 28, Johnson posted seven points in a 114-95 win over the Trail Blazers. Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.

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