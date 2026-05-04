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Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson

San Antonio Spurs • #3 SF

Keldon Johnson And Spurs Face Timberwolves In Game 1

Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 4. Johnson's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on April 28, Johnson posted seven points in a 114-95 win over the Trail Blazers. Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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