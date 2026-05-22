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Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson

San Antonio Spurs • #3 SF

Keldon Johnson And Spurs Take On Thunder In Game 3

Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Friday, May 22. Johnson's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 122-113 loss to the Thunder on May 20, Johnson had 10 points. Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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