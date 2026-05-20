Keldon Johnson And Spurs Play Thunder In Game 2

Johnson had 13 points in his most recent game, a 122-115 win over the Thunder on May 18. Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.9 points per game.

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