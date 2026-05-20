FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson

San Antonio Spurs • #3 SF

Keldon Johnson And Spurs Play Thunder In Game 2

Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday, May 20. Johnson's points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Johnson had 13 points in his most recent game, a 122-115 win over the Thunder on May 18. Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keldon Johnson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

San Antonio SpursRecent San Antonio Spurs Player News

View All San Antonio Spurs Player News