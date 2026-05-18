Keldon Johnson And Spurs Square Off Against Thunder In Game 1

Johnson totaled in his most recent game, a 139-109 win over the Timberwolves on May 15. Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.9 points per contest.

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