FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson

San Antonio Spurs • #3 SF

Keldon Johnson And Spurs Square Off Against Thunder In Game 1

Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Monday, May 18. Johnson's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Johnson totaled in his most recent game, a 139-109 win over the Timberwolves on May 15. Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keldon Johnson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

San Antonio SpursRecent San Antonio Spurs Player News

View All San Antonio Spurs Player News