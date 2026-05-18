Keldon Johnson And Spurs Square Off Against Thunder In Game 1
Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Monday, May 18. Johnson's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Johnson totaled in his most recent game, a 139-109 win over the Timberwolves on May 15. Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.9 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.