Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Take On Cavaliers In Game 4
Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday, May 25. Towns' points prop was 16.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on May 23, Towns put up 13 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals in a 121-108 win over the Cavaliers. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Cavaliers are giving up 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.