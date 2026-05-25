Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Take On Cavaliers In Game 4

In his last game on May 23, Towns put up 13 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals in a 121-108 win over the Cavaliers. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are giving up 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

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