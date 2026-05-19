Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Play Cavaliers In Game 1

Towns tallied 17 points, 10 assists and two blocks in his last game, a 144-114 win over the 76ers on May 10. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.4 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

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