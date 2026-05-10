Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Play 76ers In Game 4

Towns had eight points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in his most recent action, a 108-94 win over the 76ers on May 8. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers are giving up 116.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

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