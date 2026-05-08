Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Face 76ers In Game 3

In his last game on May 6, Towns posted 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in a 108-102 win over the 76ers. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per contest.

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