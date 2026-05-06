Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Square Off Against 76ers In Game 2
Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 6. Towns' points prop was 18.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Towns put up 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks in his most recent action, a 137-98 win over the 76ers on May 4. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The 76ers are conceding 116.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.