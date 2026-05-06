Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Square Off Against 76ers In Game 2

Towns put up 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks in his most recent action, a 137-98 win over the 76ers on May 4. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers are conceding 116.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.

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